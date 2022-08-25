Global Rapeseed Protein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rapeseed Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rapeseed Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydrolyzed Rapeseed Protein
Rapeseed Protein Isolate Product
Segment by Application
Animal Feeds
Bakery Products
Meat Products
Vegetarian Food Products and Meat Analogues
Nutritional Beverages
Healthy Foods
Others
By Company
DSM (Netherlands)
TEUTEXX (Canada)
Europa Crown Ltd. (US)
NapiFeryn BioTech (Poland)
GP Feeds Ltd. (UK)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rapeseed Protein Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rapeseed Protein Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrolyzed Rapeseed Protein
1.2.3 Rapeseed Protein Isolate Product
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rapeseed Protein Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Animal Feeds
1.3.3 Bakery Products
1.3.4 Meat Products
1.3.5 Vegetarian Food Products and Meat Analogues
1.3.6 Nutritional Beverages
1.3.7 Healthy Foods
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rapeseed Protein Production
2.1 Global Rapeseed Protein Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rapeseed Protein Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rapeseed Protein Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rapeseed Protein Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rapeseed Protein Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rapeseed Protein Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rapeseed Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rapeseed Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rapeseed Protein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rapeseed Protein Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global R
