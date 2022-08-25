Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Flexible Polyurethane Foam (FDF)

Semi-Flexible Polyurethane Foam

Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPF)

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

Non-Residential

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical

Packaging

Others

By Company

Bayer AG

Sekisui Chemical

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A.

Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Tosoh Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Armacell GmbH

Lanxess

Foamcraft, Inc.

Foampartner Group

Future Foam' Inc.

Fxi-Foamex Innovations

Recticel NV /SA

Rogers Corporation

The Woodbridge Group

SINOMAX

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Flexible Polyurethane Foam (FDF)

1.2.3 Semi-Flexible Polyurethane Foam

1.2.4 Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPF)

1.2.5 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Packaging

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Production

2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

