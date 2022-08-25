Uncategorized

Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride

 

Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride

 

Segment by Application

Fibers & Polymers

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Dyes & pigments

Others

By Company

DuPont

CABB Chemicals

Ruiyuan Chemical

Yantai Yuxiang

Changzhou Kefeng

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials

Qingdao Benzo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride
1.2.3 Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fibers & Polymers
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Pesticides
1.3.5 Dyes & pigments
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production
2.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isophthal

 

