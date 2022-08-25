Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride
Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride
Segment by Application
Fibers & Polymers
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Dyes & pigments
Others
By Company
DuPont
CABB Chemicals
Ruiyuan Chemical
Yantai Yuxiang
Changzhou Kefeng
Shandong Kaisheng New Materials
Qingdao Benzo
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Isophthaloyl Chloride
1.2.3 Solid Isophthaloyl Chloride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fibers & Polymers
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Pesticides
1.3.5 Dyes & pigments
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production
2.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isophthaloyl Chloride (ICL) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isophthal
