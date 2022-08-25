Global Wastewater Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wastewater Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wastewater Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Self-suction Type
Pipeline Type
Submersible Type
Others
Segment by Application
Municipal Waste Water Treatment
Industrial Waste Water
Flood Control
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Grundfos
General Electric
WILO
GE(Baker Hughes)
Schlumberger
KSB
Ebara
Sulzer
Calpeda
Flowserve
NETZSCH
Dab Pumps
Weir
ABS Pumps
Blagdon Pump
Superior Pump
Halliburton
ITT Inc.
Falcon Pumps
Walrus America
Haight Pumps
GSD Industrial
Zoeller Pump Company
Liberty Pumps
Little Giant
Wastecorp Pumps
Weil Pump Company, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wastewater Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Self-suction Type
1.2.3 Pipeline Type
1.2.4 Submersible Type
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal Waste Water Treatment
1.3.3 Industrial Waste Water
1.3.4 Flood Control
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wastewater Pumps Production
2.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wastewater Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wastewater Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wastewater Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wastewater Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wastewater Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wastewater Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wastewater Pumps Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wastewater Pumps Sales by Region (2017-2022)
