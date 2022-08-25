Global HDVC Converter Station Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
HDVC Converter Station market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HDVC Converter Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Monopolar
Bi-Polar
Multi-Terminal
Back-to-Back
Segment by Application
Power Industry
Oil & Gas
Powering Island and Remote Loads
Interconnecting Networks
Others
By Company
ABB
Siemens
Toshiba
C-EPRI
General Electric
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Alstom
NR-Electric
Crompton Greaves Ltd.
Nissin Electric Co Ltd
Hitachi Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 HDVC Converter Station Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global HDVC Converter Station Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monopolar
1.2.3 Bi-Polar
1.2.4 Multi-Terminal
1.2.5 Back-to-Back
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HDVC Converter Station Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Industry
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Powering Island and Remote Loads
1.3.5 Interconnecting Networks
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global HDVC Converter Station Production
2.1 Global HDVC Converter Station Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global HDVC Converter Station Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global HDVC Converter Station Production by Region
2.3.1 Global HDVC Converter Station Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global HDVC Converter Station Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global HDVC Converter Station Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global HDVC Converter Station Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global HDVC Converter Station Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global HDVC Converter Station Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global HDVC Converter Station Sales by
