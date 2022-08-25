2022 Tolylenediisocyanate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Tolylenediisocyanate market was valued at 8058.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Toluenediisocyanate (TDI) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H3(NCO)2. Two of the six possible isomers are commercially important: 2,4-TDI (CAS: 584-84-9) and 2,6-TDI (CAS: 91-08-7). 2,4-TDI is produced in the pure state, but TDI is often marketed as 80/20 and 65/35 mixtures of the 2,4 and 2,6 isomers respectively. It is produced on a large scale, accounting for more than 30% of the global isocyanate market, second only to MDI. All isomers of TDI are colorless, although commercial samples can appear yellow.Covestro, BASF, and Wanhua Chemical were the three biggest TDI manufacturers globally in 2018, with a market share of 22.47%, 22.76%, and 20.72% respectively. China had the largest production market share during the past few years, and it was also the largest consumption, but the consumption market share decreased from 2014 to 2018, while other regions increased.

By Market Verdors:

Covestro

BASF

Wanhua Chemical

Sadara Chemical

Cangzhou Dahua Group

KPX Chemical

MCNS

Gansu Yinguang Chemical

Fujian Southeast Electrochemical

Yantai Juli Fine Chemical

GNFC

OCI

Karoon Petrochemical

Tosoh Corporation

By Types:

TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100

By Applications:

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Tolylenediisocyanate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tolylenediisocy

