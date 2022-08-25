Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) include Eastman Chemical, Fooding Group Limited, DURECT, Triveni Chemicals, Ohio Valley Specialty Company and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Stabilizer
Mud Agent
Food Emulsifier
Flavorings
Fragrance Fixative
Hair Care
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical
Fooding Group Limited
DURECT
Triveni Chemicals
Ohio Valley Specialty Company
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate (SAIB) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
