Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets market was valued at 839.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1186.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets include Crane Composites, Glasteel, U.S. Liner Company, Brianza Plastica SpA, Optiplan GmbH, Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics, Panolam Industries International and LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)
Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Recreational Vehicles
Building & Construction
Trucks & Trailers
Others
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crane Composites
Glasteel
U.S. Liner Company
Brianza Plastica SpA
Optiplan GmbH
Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics
Panolam Industries International
LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Panels & Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced P
