Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coalbed Methane (CBM) refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coalbed Methane (CBM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Cubic Meters)

Global top five Coalbed Methane (CBM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coalbed Methane (CBM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coal Mines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coalbed Methane (CBM) include Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy), BP, ConocoPhillips, Australia Pacific LNG, Santos, Anglo Coal, Arrow Energy, Ember Resources and Encana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coalbed Methane (CBM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coal Mines

CBM Wells

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Others

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Cubic Meters)

Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Cubic Meters)

Key companies Coalbed Methane (CBM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coalbed Methane (CBM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coalbed Methane (CBM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coalbed Methane (CBM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coalbed Methane (CBM) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

