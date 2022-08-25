Architectural Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Architectural coatings or architectural paints are paints and other coatings used to coat buildings and homes. Strictly speaking, clear varnishes and lacquers are not paints. Such products are usually designated for specific purposes such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. The coatings are typically applied with brushes, rollers or sprayers. The coatings in question are intended for on-site application and do not include “factory-applied coatings for building products such as vinyl siding or aluminum window frames [that] may ultimately be used for architectural end-uses”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Paint in global, including the following market information:

The global Architectural Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130416/global-architectural-paint-forecast-market-2022-2028-981

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Paint include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Architectural Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Architectural Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130416/global-architectural-paint-forecast-market-2022-2028-981

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Architectural

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130416/global-architectural-paint-forecast-market-2022-2028-981

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/