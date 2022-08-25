Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium dichromate is the inorganic compound with the formula Na2Cr2O7. Usually, the salt is handled as its dihydrate Na2Cr2O7·2H2O. Virtually all chromium ore is processed via conversion to sodium dichromate and virtually all compounds and materials based on chromium are prepared from this salt. In terms of reactivity and appearance, sodium dichromate and potassium dichromate are very similar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) in global, including the following market information:

The global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) market was valued at 1241.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1711.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium-Free Roasting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) include Elementis (US), Soda Sanayii (TR), Aktyuninsk (KZ), Lanxess (ZA), Vishnu Chem (IND), NPCC (RU), Nipon Chem (JP), Lords Chemicals (IND) and Yinhe Group (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Dichromate (CAS 10588-01-9) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

