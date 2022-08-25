Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-phthalate based Plasticizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Non-phthalate based Plasticizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adipates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-phthalate based Plasticizer include BASF, Eastman Chemical, ExxonMobil, Evonik, DIC, Perstorp, Lanxess, KLJ Group and Polynt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-phthalate based Plasticizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adipates

Trimellitates

Benzoates

Epoxies

Others

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-phthalate based Plasticizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-phthalate based Plasticizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-phthalate based Plasticizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Non-phthalate based Plasticizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman Chemical

ExxonMobil

Evonik

DIC

Perstorp

Lanxess

KLJ Group

Polynt

Mitsubishi Chemical

OXEA

Hallstar Company

KAO

Velsicol Chemical

Valtris

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

LG Chem

Bluesail

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-phthalate based Plas

