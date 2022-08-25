Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polycarbonates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites include Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Hexagon Composites, TPI Composites, Inc., Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Cytec Industries, Hexcel and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polycarbonates
Polypropylenes
Polyamides
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Styrenes
Others
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexcel Corporation
Toray Industries
Hexagon Composites
TPI Composites, Inc.
Owens Corning
Teijin Limited
Cytec Industries
DuPont
Thermo Fisher
Mitsubishi Rayon
Solvay
SGL Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Polymer Matrix Composites Players in Globa
