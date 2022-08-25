Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Segment by Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Segment by Application

Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Food Delivery

Others

The report on the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Matternet Inc.

Airbus SE

Flytrex

Savioke

Nuro

Starship Technologies

Flirtey Company

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Marble Robot

Skycart

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Matternet Inc.

7.1.1 Matternet Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Matternet Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Matternet Inc. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Matternet Inc. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.1.5 Matternet Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Airbus SE

7.2.1 Airbus SE Corporation Information

7.2.2 Airbus SE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Airbus SE Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Airbus SE Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.2.5 Airbus SE Recent Development

7.3 Flytrex

7.3.1 Flytrex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Flytrex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Flytrex Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Flytrex Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.3.5 Flytrex Recent Development

7.4 Savioke

7.4.1 Savioke Corporation Information

7.4.2 Savioke Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Savioke Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Savioke Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.4.5 Savioke Recent Development

7.5 Nuro

7.5.1 Nuro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nuro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nuro Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nuro Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.5.5 Nuro Recent Development

7.6 Starship Technologies

7.6.1 Starship Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Starship Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Starship Technologies Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Starship Technologies Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.6.5 Starship Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Flirtey Company

7.7.1 Flirtey Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flirtey Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Flirtey Company Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Flirtey Company Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.7.5 Flirtey Company Recent Development

7.8 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

7.8.1 Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.8.5 Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Recent Development

7.9 Marble Robot

7.9.1 Marble Robot Corporation Information

7.9.2 Marble Robot Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Marble Robot Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Marble Robot Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.9.5 Marble Robot Recent Development

7.10 Skycart

7.10.1 Skycart Corporation Information

7.10.2 Skycart Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Skycart Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Skycart Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Products Offered

7.10.5 Skycart Recent Development

