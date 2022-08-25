Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Scope and Market Size

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Segment by Type

AC Charging Pile

DC Charging Pile

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Segment by Application

Residential Charging

Public Charging

The report on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ABB

Xuji Group

TELD

BYD

Star Charge

Chargepoint

Webasto

Efacec

Leviton

Siemens

IES Synergy

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

DBT-CEV

Auto Electric Power Plant

Schneider Electric

Nitto Kogyo

Panasonic

Toyota Home

Kawamura Electric

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 Xuji Group

7.2.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xuji Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

7.3 TELD

7.3.1 TELD Corporation Information

7.3.2 TELD Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TELD Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TELD Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 TELD Recent Development

7.4 BYD

7.4.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.4.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BYD Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BYD Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 BYD Recent Development

7.5 Star Charge

7.5.1 Star Charge Corporation Information

7.5.2 Star Charge Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Star Charge Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Star Charge Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Star Charge Recent Development

7.6 Chargepoint

7.6.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chargepoint Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chargepoint Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chargepoint Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Chargepoint Recent Development

7.7 Webasto

7.7.1 Webasto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Webasto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Webasto Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Webasto Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Webasto Recent Development

7.8 Efacec

7.8.1 Efacec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Efacec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Efacec Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Efacec Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Efacec Recent Development

7.9 Leviton

7.9.1 Leviton Corporation Information

7.9.2 Leviton Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Leviton Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Leviton Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Leviton Recent Development

7.10 Siemens

7.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.10.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Siemens Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Siemens Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.11 IES Synergy

7.11.1 IES Synergy Corporation Information

7.11.2 IES Synergy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 IES Synergy Recent Development

7.12 Pod Point

7.12.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pod Point Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pod Point Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pod Point Products Offered

7.12.5 Pod Point Recent Development

7.13 Clipper Creek

7.13.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

7.13.2 Clipper Creek Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Clipper Creek Products Offered

7.13.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development

7.14 DBT-CEV

7.14.1 DBT-CEV Corporation Information

7.14.2 DBT-CEV Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 DBT-CEV Products Offered

7.14.5 DBT-CEV Recent Development

7.15 Auto Electric Power Plant

7.15.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

7.15.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Auto Electric Power Plant Products Offered

7.15.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

7.16 Schneider Electric

7.16.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

7.16.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered

7.16.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.17 Nitto Kogyo

7.17.1 Nitto Kogyo Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nitto Kogyo Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nitto Kogyo Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nitto Kogyo Products Offered

7.17.5 Nitto Kogyo Recent Development

7.18 Panasonic

7.18.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.18.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.18.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.19 Toyota Home

7.19.1 Toyota Home Corporation Information

7.19.2 Toyota Home Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Toyota Home Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Toyota Home Products Offered

7.19.5 Toyota Home Recent Development

7.20 Kawamura Electric

7.20.1 Kawamura Electric Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kawamura Electric Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Kawamura Electric Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Kawamura Electric Products Offered

7.20.5 Kawamura Electric Recent Development

