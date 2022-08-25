Medical Radioisotopes Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Medical Radioisotopes Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Medical Radioisotopes Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Medical Radioisotopes market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Medical Radioisotopes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Radioisotopes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Radioisotopes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164318/medical-radioisotopes

Medical Radioisotopes Market Segment by Type

Mo-99

Co-60

Lutetium 177

Medical Radioisotopes Market Segment by Application

Nuclear Therapy

Equipment Radioactive Source

Diagnosis

The report on the Medical Radioisotopes market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NRG

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

IRE

Nordion

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Polatom

China National Nuclear Corporation

IDB Holland

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Radioisotopes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Radioisotopes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Radioisotopes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Radioisotopes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Radioisotopes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Medical Radioisotopes Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Medical Radioisotopes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Radioisotopes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Radioisotopes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Radioisotopes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Radioisotopes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Radioisotopes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medical Radioisotopes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medical Radioisotopes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Radioisotopes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Radioisotopes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Radioisotopes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Radioisotopes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Radioisotopes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Radioisotopes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Radioisotopes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Radioisotopes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Radioisotopes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Radioisotopes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NRG

7.1.1 NRG Company Details

7.1.2 NRG Business Overview

7.1.3 NRG Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.1.4 NRG Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 NRG Recent Development

7.2 NTP Radioisotopes

7.2.1 NTP Radioisotopes Company Details

7.2.2 NTP Radioisotopes Business Overview

7.2.3 NTP Radioisotopes Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.2.4 NTP Radioisotopes Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 NTP Radioisotopes Recent Development

7.3 ANSTO

7.3.1 ANSTO Company Details

7.3.2 ANSTO Business Overview

7.3.3 ANSTO Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.3.4 ANSTO Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ANSTO Recent Development

7.4 IRE

7.4.1 IRE Company Details

7.4.2 IRE Business Overview

7.4.3 IRE Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.4.4 IRE Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IRE Recent Development

7.5 Nordion

7.5.1 Nordion Company Details

7.5.2 Nordion Business Overview

7.5.3 Nordion Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.5.4 Nordion Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Nordion Recent Development

7.6 Curium Pharma

7.6.1 Curium Pharma Company Details

7.6.2 Curium Pharma Business Overview

7.6.3 Curium Pharma Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.6.4 Curium Pharma Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development

7.7 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

7.7.1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Company Details

7.7.2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Business Overview

7.7.3 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.7.4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Recent Development

7.8 Polatom

7.8.1 Polatom Company Details

7.8.2 Polatom Business Overview

7.8.3 Polatom Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.8.4 Polatom Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Polatom Recent Development

7.9 China National Nuclear Corporation

7.9.1 China National Nuclear Corporation Company Details

7.9.2 China National Nuclear Corporation Business Overview

7.9.3 China National Nuclear Corporation Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.9.4 China National Nuclear Corporation Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 China National Nuclear Corporation Recent Development

7.10 IDB Holland

7.10.1 IDB Holland Company Details

7.10.2 IDB Holland Business Overview

7.10.3 IDB Holland Medical Radioisotopes Introduction

7.10.4 IDB Holland Revenue in Medical Radioisotopes Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 IDB Holland Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164318/medical-radioisotopes

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States