Architectural Coating Additives Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

Architectural Coating Additives Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Architectural Coating Additives market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Architectural Coating Additives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Coating Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Architectural Coating Additives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Architectural Coating Additives Market Segment by Type

Thickening Agent

Stabilizers

Waterproofing Agent

Antifoaming Agent

Others

Architectural Coating Additives Market Segment by Application

Exterior Paint

Graphic Arts

Interior Paint

Others

The report on the Architectural Coating Additives market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Evonik

Arkema

3M

UTS

DOWSIL

OSIC

Momentive

Eastman Optifilm

Michelman

Chromaflo Technologies

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Architectural Coating Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Architectural Coating Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Architectural Coating Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Architectural Coating Additives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Architectural Coating Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Architectural Coating Additives Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Architectural Coating Additives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Architectural Coating Additives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Architectural Coating Additives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Architectural Coating Additives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Architectural Coating Additives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Architectural Coating Additives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Architectural Coating Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Architectural Coating Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Architectural Coating Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Architectural Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Architectural Coating Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Architectural Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Architectural Coating Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Architectural Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Architectural Coating Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Architectural Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coating Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coating Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Evonik Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Evonik Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 3M

7.3.1 3M Corporation Information

7.3.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 3M Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 3M Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.3.5 3M Recent Development

7.4 UTS

7.4.1 UTS Corporation Information

7.4.2 UTS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 UTS Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 UTS Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.4.5 UTS Recent Development

7.5 DOWSIL

7.5.1 DOWSIL Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOWSIL Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DOWSIL Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DOWSIL Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.5.5 DOWSIL Recent Development

7.6 OSIC

7.6.1 OSIC Corporation Information

7.6.2 OSIC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OSIC Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OSIC Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.6.5 OSIC Recent Development

7.7 Momentive

7.7.1 Momentive Corporation Information

7.7.2 Momentive Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Momentive Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Momentive Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.7.5 Momentive Recent Development

7.8 Eastman Optifilm

7.8.1 Eastman Optifilm Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eastman Optifilm Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eastman Optifilm Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eastman Optifilm Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.8.5 Eastman Optifilm Recent Development

7.9 Michelman

7.9.1 Michelman Corporation Information

7.9.2 Michelman Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Michelman Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Michelman Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.9.5 Michelman Recent Development

7.10 Chromaflo Technologies

7.10.1 Chromaflo Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 Chromaflo Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Chromaflo Technologies Architectural Coating Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Chromaflo Technologies Architectural Coating Additives Products Offered

7.10.5 Chromaflo Technologies Recent Development

