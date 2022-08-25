Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164328/flexible-packaging-lamination-adhesives

Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Segment by Type

Solvent Based Adhesives

Solvent-free Adhesives

Water Based Adhesives

Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

The report on the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Comens Material

China Neweast

Jiangsu Lihe

Morchem SA

Shanghai Kangda

Brilliant Polymers

Sungdo

UFlex

Rockpaint

Mitsui Chemicals

Sapicci

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 Bostik

7.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bostik Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bostik Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.2.5 Bostik Recent Development

7.3 H.B. Fuller

7.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 H.B. Fuller Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.4 Ashland

7.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ashland Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ashland Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.4.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.5 Dow

7.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dow Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.5.5 Dow Recent Development

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3M Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3M Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.6.5 3M Recent Development

7.7 Vimasco Corporation

7.7.1 Vimasco Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vimasco Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vimasco Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vimasco Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.7.5 Vimasco Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Sika Automotive

7.8.1 Sika Automotive Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sika Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sika Automotive Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sika Automotive Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.8.5 Sika Automotive Recent Development

7.9 Coim

7.9.1 Coim Corporation Information

7.9.2 Coim Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Coim Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Coim Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.9.5 Coim Recent Development

7.10 Flint Group

7.10.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flint Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Flint Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Flint Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.10.5 Flint Group Recent Development

7.11 Toyo-Morton

7.11.1 Toyo-Morton Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toyo-Morton Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toyo-Morton Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toyo-Morton Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Products Offered

7.11.5 Toyo-Morton Recent Development

7.12 DIC Corporation

7.12.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DIC Corporation Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DIC Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.13 Huber Group

7.13.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Huber Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Huber Group Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Huber Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Huber Group Recent Development

7.14 Comens Material

7.14.1 Comens Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 Comens Material Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Comens Material Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Comens Material Products Offered

7.14.5 Comens Material Recent Development

7.15 China Neweast

7.15.1 China Neweast Corporation Information

7.15.2 China Neweast Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 China Neweast Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 China Neweast Products Offered

7.15.5 China Neweast Recent Development

7.16 Jiangsu Lihe

7.16.1 Jiangsu Lihe Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiangsu Lihe Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jiangsu Lihe Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jiangsu Lihe Products Offered

7.16.5 Jiangsu Lihe Recent Development

7.17 Morchem SA

7.17.1 Morchem SA Corporation Information

7.17.2 Morchem SA Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Morchem SA Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Morchem SA Products Offered

7.17.5 Morchem SA Recent Development

7.18 Shanghai Kangda

7.18.1 Shanghai Kangda Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Kangda Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shanghai Kangda Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shanghai Kangda Products Offered

7.18.5 Shanghai Kangda Recent Development

7.19 Brilliant Polymers

7.19.1 Brilliant Polymers Corporation Information

7.19.2 Brilliant Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Brilliant Polymers Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Brilliant Polymers Products Offered

7.19.5 Brilliant Polymers Recent Development

7.20 Sungdo

7.20.1 Sungdo Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sungdo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Sungdo Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Sungdo Products Offered

7.20.5 Sungdo Recent Development

7.21 UFlex

7.21.1 UFlex Corporation Information

7.21.2 UFlex Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 UFlex Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 UFlex Products Offered

7.21.5 UFlex Recent Development

7.22 Rockpaint

7.22.1 Rockpaint Corporation Information

7.22.2 Rockpaint Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Rockpaint Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Rockpaint Products Offered

7.22.5 Rockpaint Recent Development

7.23 Mitsui Chemicals

7.23.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.23.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Mitsui Chemicals Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered

7.23.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.24 Sapicci

7.24.1 Sapicci Corporation Information

7.24.2 Sapicci Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Sapicci Flexible Packaging Lamination Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Sapicci Products Offered

7.24.5 Sapicci Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164328/flexible-packaging-lamination-adhesives

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States