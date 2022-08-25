Private 5G Networks Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global and United States Private 5G Networks Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.
Global Private 5G Networks Scope and Market Size
Private 5G Networks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Private 5G Networks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Private 5G Networks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Private 5G Networks Market Segment by Type
Sub-6 GHz
mmWave
Private 5G Networks Market Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Energy, Utilities and Mining
Transportation & Logistics
Education and Hospitality
Government & Public Safety
Corporates & Enterprises
Healthcare
Others
The report on the Private 5G Networks market covers the following region analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Nokia
Ericsson
Huawei
Samsung
ZTE
China Mobile
China Unicom
Verizon
Deutsche Telekom
Vodafone
Qualcomm
NEC
Fujitsu
NTT
Advantech
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Cisco
HPE
AT&T
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Private 5G Networks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Private 5G Networks market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Private 5G Networks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Private 5G Networks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Private 5G Networks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Study Coverage
2 Market by Type
3 Market by Application
4 Global Private 5G Networks Competitor Landscape by Company
5 Global Private 5G Networks Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Private 5G Networks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Private 5G Networks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Private 5G Networks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Private 5G Networks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Private 5G Networks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Private 5G Networks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Private 5G Networks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028
6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Private 5G Networks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Private 5G Networks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Private 5G Networks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Private 5G Networks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Private 5G Networks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Private 5G Networks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Private 5G Networks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Private 5G Networks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.4.6 Colombia
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Private 5G Networks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Private 5G Networks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE
7 Company Profiles
7.1 Nokia
7.1.1 Nokia Company Details
7.1.2 Nokia Business Overview
7.1.3 Nokia Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.1.4 Nokia Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.1.5 Nokia Recent Development
7.2 Ericsson
7.2.1 Ericsson Company Details
7.2.2 Ericsson Business Overview
7.2.3 Ericsson Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development
7.3 Huawei
7.3.1 Huawei Company Details
7.3.2 Huawei Business Overview
7.3.3 Huawei Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.3.4 Huawei Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.3.5 Huawei Recent Development
7.4 Samsung
7.4.1 Samsung Company Details
7.4.2 Samsung Business Overview
7.4.3 Samsung Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.4.5 Samsung Recent Development
7.5 ZTE
7.5.1 ZTE Company Details
7.5.2 ZTE Business Overview
7.5.3 ZTE Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.5.4 ZTE Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.5.5 ZTE Recent Development
7.6 China Mobile
7.6.1 China Mobile Company Details
7.6.2 China Mobile Business Overview
7.6.3 China Mobile Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.6.4 China Mobile Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.6.5 China Mobile Recent Development
7.7 China Unicom
7.7.1 China Unicom Company Details
7.7.2 China Unicom Business Overview
7.7.3 China Unicom Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.7.4 China Unicom Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.7.5 China Unicom Recent Development
7.8 Verizon
7.8.1 Verizon Company Details
7.8.2 Verizon Business Overview
7.8.3 Verizon Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.8.4 Verizon Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.8.5 Verizon Recent Development
7.9 Deutsche Telekom
7.9.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
7.9.2 Deutsche Telekom Business Overview
7.9.3 Deutsche Telekom Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.9.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.9.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
7.10 Vodafone
7.10.1 Vodafone Company Details
7.10.2 Vodafone Business Overview
7.10.3 Vodafone Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.10.4 Vodafone Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.10.5 Vodafone Recent Development
7.11 Qualcomm
7.11.1 Qualcomm Company Details
7.11.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
7.11.3 Qualcomm Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.11.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.11.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
7.12 NEC
7.12.1 NEC Company Details
7.12.2 NEC Business Overview
7.12.3 NEC Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.12.4 NEC Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.12.5 NEC Recent Development
7.13 Fujitsu
7.13.1 Fujitsu Company Details
7.13.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
7.13.3 Fujitsu Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.13.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.13.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
7.14 NTT
7.14.1 NTT Company Details
7.14.2 NTT Business Overview
7.14.3 NTT Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.14.4 NTT Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.14.5 NTT Recent Development
7.15 Advantech
7.15.1 Advantech Company Details
7.15.2 Advantech Business Overview
7.15.3 Advantech Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.15.4 Advantech Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.15.5 Advantech Recent Development
7.16 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
7.16.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details
7.16.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview
7.16.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.16.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.16.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
7.17 Cisco
7.17.1 Cisco Company Details
7.17.2 Cisco Business Overview
7.17.3 Cisco Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.17.4 Cisco Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.17.5 Cisco Recent Development
7.18 HPE
7.18.1 HPE Company Details
7.18.2 HPE Business Overview
7.18.3 HPE Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.18.4 HPE Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.18.5 HPE Recent Development
7.19 AT&T
7.19.1 AT&T Company Details
7.19.2 AT&T Business Overview
7.19.3 AT&T Private 5G Networks Introduction
7.19.4 AT&T Revenue in Private 5G Networks Business (2017-2022)
7.19.5 AT&T Recent Development
