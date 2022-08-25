AC Charge Stations Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States AC Charge Stations Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

AC Charge Stations Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States AC Charge Stations market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

AC Charge Stations market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Charge Stations market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AC Charge Stations market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

AC Charge Stations Market Segment by Type

Portable

Floor Mounted

AC Charge Stations Market Segment by Application

Houses

Companies

Hotels

Parking

Others

The report on the AC Charge Stations market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kensington (ACCO Brands)

Nexans

Noodoe

ChargePoint

Chargevite

Schneider Electric

VOLT-E Electric Mobility

Olife Energy

Belkin

JAR Systems

Kazam

elexon

Compleo

B-CHARGE

ZES

Lightning eMotors

Drone Power

Blink Charging

AutoEnterprise

evGracias.com

EN+

Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric)

Keyu Electrical

ETEK Electric

Sicon Chat Union Electric

Delta Electronics

Piwin

SETEC Power

Sinexcel

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global AC Charge Stations consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AC Charge Stations market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC Charge Stations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC Charge Stations with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Charge Stations submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global AC Charge Stations Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global AC Charge Stations Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Charge Stations Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Charge Stations Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Charge Stations Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Charge Stations Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Charge Stations Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Charge Stations Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Charge Stations Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Charge Stations Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Charge Stations Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Charge Stations Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Charge Stations Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Charge Stations Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Charge Stations Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Charge Stations Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Charge Stations Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Charge Stations Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Charge Stations Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kensington (ACCO Brands)

7.1.1 Kensington (ACCO Brands) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kensington (ACCO Brands) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kensington (ACCO Brands) AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kensington (ACCO Brands) AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.1.5 Kensington (ACCO Brands) Recent Development

7.2 Nexans

7.2.1 Nexans Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nexans Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nexans AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nexans AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.2.5 Nexans Recent Development

7.3 Noodoe

7.3.1 Noodoe Corporation Information

7.3.2 Noodoe Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Noodoe AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Noodoe AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.3.5 Noodoe Recent Development

7.4 ChargePoint

7.4.1 ChargePoint Corporation Information

7.4.2 ChargePoint Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ChargePoint AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ChargePoint AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.4.5 ChargePoint Recent Development

7.5 Chargevite

7.5.1 Chargevite Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chargevite Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chargevite AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chargevite AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.5.5 Chargevite Recent Development

7.6 Schneider Electric

7.6.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Schneider Electric AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Schneider Electric AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.7 VOLT-E Electric Mobility

7.7.1 VOLT-E Electric Mobility Corporation Information

7.7.2 VOLT-E Electric Mobility Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VOLT-E Electric Mobility AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VOLT-E Electric Mobility AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.7.5 VOLT-E Electric Mobility Recent Development

7.8 Olife Energy

7.8.1 Olife Energy Corporation Information

7.8.2 Olife Energy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Olife Energy AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Olife Energy AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.8.5 Olife Energy Recent Development

7.9 Belkin

7.9.1 Belkin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Belkin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Belkin AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Belkin AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.9.5 Belkin Recent Development

7.10 JAR Systems

7.10.1 JAR Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 JAR Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JAR Systems AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JAR Systems AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.10.5 JAR Systems Recent Development

7.11 Kazam

7.11.1 Kazam Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kazam Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kazam AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kazam AC Charge Stations Products Offered

7.11.5 Kazam Recent Development

7.12 elexon

7.12.1 elexon Corporation Information

7.12.2 elexon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 elexon AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 elexon Products Offered

7.12.5 elexon Recent Development

7.13 Compleo

7.13.1 Compleo Corporation Information

7.13.2 Compleo Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Compleo AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Compleo Products Offered

7.13.5 Compleo Recent Development

7.14 B-CHARGE

7.14.1 B-CHARGE Corporation Information

7.14.2 B-CHARGE Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 B-CHARGE AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 B-CHARGE Products Offered

7.14.5 B-CHARGE Recent Development

7.15 ZES

7.15.1 ZES Corporation Information

7.15.2 ZES Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ZES AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ZES Products Offered

7.15.5 ZES Recent Development

7.16 Lightning eMotors

7.16.1 Lightning eMotors Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lightning eMotors Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Lightning eMotors AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Lightning eMotors Products Offered

7.16.5 Lightning eMotors Recent Development

7.17 Drone Power

7.17.1 Drone Power Corporation Information

7.17.2 Drone Power Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Drone Power AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Drone Power Products Offered

7.17.5 Drone Power Recent Development

7.18 Blink Charging

7.18.1 Blink Charging Corporation Information

7.18.2 Blink Charging Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Blink Charging AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Blink Charging Products Offered

7.18.5 Blink Charging Recent Development

7.19 AutoEnterprise

7.19.1 AutoEnterprise Corporation Information

7.19.2 AutoEnterprise Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 AutoEnterprise AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 AutoEnterprise Products Offered

7.19.5 AutoEnterprise Recent Development

7.20 evGracias.com

7.20.1 evGracias.com Corporation Information

7.20.2 evGracias.com Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 evGracias.com AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 evGracias.com Products Offered

7.20.5 evGracias.com Recent Development

7.21 EN+

7.21.1 EN+ Corporation Information

7.21.2 EN+ Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 EN+ AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 EN+ Products Offered

7.21.5 EN+ Recent Development

7.22 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric)

7.22.1 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric) Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric) AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric) Products Offered

7.22.5 Weiyu Electric (Injet Electric) Recent Development

7.23 Keyu Electrical

7.23.1 Keyu Electrical Corporation Information

7.23.2 Keyu Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Keyu Electrical AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Keyu Electrical Products Offered

7.23.5 Keyu Electrical Recent Development

7.24 ETEK Electric

7.24.1 ETEK Electric Corporation Information

7.24.2 ETEK Electric Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 ETEK Electric AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 ETEK Electric Products Offered

7.24.5 ETEK Electric Recent Development

7.25 Sicon Chat Union Electric

7.25.1 Sicon Chat Union Electric Corporation Information

7.25.2 Sicon Chat Union Electric Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Sicon Chat Union Electric AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Sicon Chat Union Electric Products Offered

7.25.5 Sicon Chat Union Electric Recent Development

7.26 Delta Electronics

7.26.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

7.26.2 Delta Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Delta Electronics AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Delta Electronics Products Offered

7.26.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

7.27 Piwin

7.27.1 Piwin Corporation Information

7.27.2 Piwin Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Piwin AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Piwin Products Offered

7.27.5 Piwin Recent Development

7.28 SETEC Power

7.28.1 SETEC Power Corporation Information

7.28.2 SETEC Power Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 SETEC Power AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 SETEC Power Products Offered

7.28.5 SETEC Power Recent Development

7.29 Sinexcel

7.29.1 Sinexcel Corporation Information

7.29.2 Sinexcel Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Sinexcel AC Charge Stations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Sinexcel Products Offered

7.29.5 Sinexcel Recent Development

