Biobank Service Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Biobank Service Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Biobank Service Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Biobank Service market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Biobank Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobank Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biobank Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371303/biobank-service

Segments Covered in the Report

Biobank Service Market Segment by Type

Room Temperature Storage

Refrigerated Storage

Frozen Storage

Ultra Low Temperature Storage

Liquid Nitrogen Storage

Biobank Service Market Segment by Application

Life Sciences and Medicine

Hospital

Government and Scientific Research Institutions

Chemical Industry

Others

The report on the Biobank Service market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Azenta

EPL Archives (VWR)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Precision for Medicine

Kryosphere

Cryoport Inc

Masy BioServices (Alcami)

SciSafe (BioLife Solutions)

Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials)

Vigilant Bioservices

Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks

BioArkive

Precision Stability Storage

ZGC Group

Tescor

Birka BioStorag

Shanghai Biochip Co

Albetra

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Biobank Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biobank Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biobank Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biobank Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Biobank Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Biobank Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biobank Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biobank Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biobank Service Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biobank Service Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biobank Service Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biobank Service Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biobank Service Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biobank Service Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biobank Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biobank Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biobank Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biobank Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biobank Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biobank Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biobank Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biobank Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biobank Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biobank Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Azenta

7.1.1 Azenta Company Details

7.1.2 Azenta Business Overview

7.1.3 Azenta Biobank Service Introduction

7.1.4 Azenta Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Azenta Recent Development

7.2 EPL Archives (VWR)

7.2.1 EPL Archives (VWR) Company Details

7.2.2 EPL Archives (VWR) Business Overview

7.2.3 EPL Archives (VWR) Biobank Service Introduction

7.2.4 EPL Archives (VWR) Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 EPL Archives (VWR) Recent Development

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biobank Service Introduction

7.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.4 Precision for Medicine

7.4.1 Precision for Medicine Company Details

7.4.2 Precision for Medicine Business Overview

7.4.3 Precision for Medicine Biobank Service Introduction

7.4.4 Precision for Medicine Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Precision for Medicine Recent Development

7.5 Kryosphere

7.5.1 Kryosphere Company Details

7.5.2 Kryosphere Business Overview

7.5.3 Kryosphere Biobank Service Introduction

7.5.4 Kryosphere Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kryosphere Recent Development

7.6 Cryoport Inc

7.6.1 Cryoport Inc Company Details

7.6.2 Cryoport Inc Business Overview

7.6.3 Cryoport Inc Biobank Service Introduction

7.6.4 Cryoport Inc Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Cryoport Inc Recent Development

7.7 Masy BioServices (Alcami)

7.7.1 Masy BioServices (Alcami) Company Details

7.7.2 Masy BioServices (Alcami) Business Overview

7.7.3 Masy BioServices (Alcami) Biobank Service Introduction

7.7.4 Masy BioServices (Alcami) Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Masy BioServices (Alcami) Recent Development

7.8 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions)

7.8.1 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions) Company Details

7.8.2 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions) Business Overview

7.8.3 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions) Biobank Service Introduction

7.8.4 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions) Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SciSafe (BioLife Solutions) Recent Development

7.9 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials)

7.9.1 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials) Company Details

7.9.2 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials) Business Overview

7.9.3 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials) Biobank Service Introduction

7.9.4 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials) Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cenetron (Versiti Clinical Trials) Recent Development

7.10 Vigilant Bioservices

7.10.1 Vigilant Bioservices Company Details

7.10.2 Vigilant Bioservices Business Overview

7.10.3 Vigilant Bioservices Biobank Service Introduction

7.10.4 Vigilant Bioservices Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Vigilant Bioservices Recent Development

7.11 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks

7.11.1 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Company Details

7.11.2 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Business Overview

7.11.3 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Biobank Service Introduction

7.11.4 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Recent Development

7.12 BioArkive

7.12.1 BioArkive Company Details

7.12.2 BioArkive Business Overview

7.12.3 BioArkive Biobank Service Introduction

7.12.4 BioArkive Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 BioArkive Recent Development

7.13 Precision Stability Storage

7.13.1 Precision Stability Storage Company Details

7.13.2 Precision Stability Storage Business Overview

7.13.3 Precision Stability Storage Biobank Service Introduction

7.13.4 Precision Stability Storage Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Precision Stability Storage Recent Development

7.14 ZGC Group

7.14.1 ZGC Group Company Details

7.14.2 ZGC Group Business Overview

7.14.3 ZGC Group Biobank Service Introduction

7.14.4 ZGC Group Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 ZGC Group Recent Development

7.15 Tescor

7.15.1 Tescor Company Details

7.15.2 Tescor Business Overview

7.15.3 Tescor Biobank Service Introduction

7.15.4 Tescor Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Tescor Recent Development

7.16 Birka BioStorag

7.16.1 Birka BioStorag Company Details

7.16.2 Birka BioStorag Business Overview

7.16.3 Birka BioStorag Biobank Service Introduction

7.16.4 Birka BioStorag Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Birka BioStorag Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Biochip Co

7.17.1 Shanghai Biochip Co Company Details

7.17.2 Shanghai Biochip Co Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Biochip Co Biobank Service Introduction

7.17.4 Shanghai Biochip Co Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Shanghai Biochip Co Recent Development

7.18 Albetra

7.18.1 Albetra Company Details

7.18.2 Albetra Business Overview

7.18.3 Albetra Biobank Service Introduction

7.18.4 Albetra Revenue in Biobank Service Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Albetra Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371303/biobank-service

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States