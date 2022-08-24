Metaxalone Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metaxalone is a white, odourless crystalline powder used to relax muscles and relieve pain that could have occurred due to strain, sprain, and other musculoskeletal conditions. It has sedative and skeletal muscle relaxant effect on the body and helps relieve pain. The compound is freely soluble in chloroform; however insoluble in ether or water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metaxalone in global, including the following market information:

Global Metaxalone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metaxalone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Piece)

Global top five Metaxalone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metaxalone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bone Pain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metaxalone include Biosynth, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis and Biotech, Sigma-Aldrich, CDI Technology, Angelini, Pfizer, Aurum Pharmatech, Finetech Industry and Biocore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metaxalone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metaxalone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Piece)

Global Metaxalone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bone Pain

Muscle Pain

Joint Pain

Others

Global Metaxalone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Piece)

Global Metaxalone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Metaxalone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Piece)

Global Metaxalone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metaxalone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metaxalone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metaxalone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Piece)

Key companies Metaxalone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biosynth

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis and Biotech

Sigma-Aldrich

CDI Technology

Angelini

Pfizer

Aurum Pharmatech

Finetech Industry

Biocore

Oxchem Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metaxalone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metaxalone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metaxalone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metaxalone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metaxalone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metaxalone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metaxalone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metaxalone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metaxalone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metaxalone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metaxalone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metaxalone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metaxalone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metaxalone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metaxalone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metaxalone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metaxalone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bone Pain

4.1.3 Muscle Pain

4.1.4 Joint Pain

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By T

