Metoprolol Tartrate Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metoprolol tartrate is drug used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Metoprolol belongs to a class of drugs called beta blockers. This medication functions by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in the body, such as epinephrine, on the blood vessels and heart. This effect lowers the blood pressure, strain on the heart, and heart rate. This drug is also used to treat angina (chest pain) and to improve survival after a heart attack.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metoprolol Tartrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metoprolol Tartrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metoprolol Tartrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metoprolol Tartrate include Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Changzhou Siyao Pharmacy Limited Company, Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ZheJiang Apeloa JiaYuan Pharmaceutical and Guangzhou Hanfangare Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metoprolol Tartrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral

Injectable

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metoprolol Tartrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metoprolol Tartrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metoprolol Tartrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metoprolol Tartrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Changzhou Siyao Pharmacy Limited Company

Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

ZheJiang Apeloa JiaYuan Pharmaceutical

Guangzhou Hanfangare Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metoprolol Tartrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metoprolol Tartrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metoprolol Tartrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metoprolol Tartrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metoprolol Tartrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metoprolol Tartrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metoprolol Tartrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metoprolol Tartrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metoprolol Tartrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metoprolol Ta

