Aviation Analytics Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aviation analytics is used by most of the organizations due to the fact that these solutions help them to develop their operational performance, maintenance, and profitability.The solutions of aviation analytics provide the enterprises with facilities such as to monitor, measure, and analyze their business goals, challenges, and future plans regarding the growth of the enterprise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Aviation Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Aviation Analytics market was valued at 2809.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4767.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aviation Analytics include Oracle Corporation, General Electric, SAS Institute, Ramco International, Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, SAP, Aviation analytics and Mu-Sigma. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aviation Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aviation Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aviation Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud

Global Aviation Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aviation Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fuel Management

Flight Risk Management

Navigation Services

Others

Global Aviation Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aviation Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aviation Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aviation Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oracle Corporation

General Electric

SAS Institute

Ramco International

Booz Allen Hamilton

IBM

SAP

Aviation analytics

Mu-Sigma

