Nootropics Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nootropics are medicines and natural derivatives that enhance cognitive functions including memory, motivation, and creativity in healthy persons. Nootropics have been accessible across the globe for many years and were constituted of ingredients such as multivitamins and caffeine ? the products approved by the FDA as dietary supplements and termed as GRAS (generally regarded as safe).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nootropics in global, including the following market information:

Global Nootropics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nootropics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tablets)

Global top five Nootropics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nootropics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Attention and Focus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nootropics include Nootrobox, Cephalon, Purelife Bioscience, Peak Nootropics, Nootrico, SupNootropic Biological Technology, AlternaScript, Accelerated Intelligence and Onnit Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nootropics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nootropics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)

Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Attention and Focus

Memory Enhancement

Mood and Depression

Sleep and Anxiety

Others

Global Nootropics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)

Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Kid

Global Nootropics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)

Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nootropics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nootropics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nootropics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tablets)

Key companies Nootropics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nootrobox

Cephalon

Purelife Bioscience

Peak Nootropics

Nootrico

SupNootropic Biological Technology

AlternaScript

Accelerated Intelligence

Onnit Labs

Powder City

Ceretropic

Nootropic Source

Clarity Nootropics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nootropics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nootropics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nootropics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nootropics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nootropics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nootropics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nootropics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nootropics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nootropics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nootropics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nootropics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nootropics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nootropics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootropics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nootropics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootropics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nootropics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Attention and Focus

4.1.3 Memory Enhancement

4.1.4 Mood and Depression

