Nootropics Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nootropics are medicines and natural derivatives that enhance cognitive functions including memory, motivation, and creativity in healthy persons. Nootropics have been accessible across the globe for many years and were constituted of ingredients such as multivitamins and caffeine ? the products approved by the FDA as dietary supplements and termed as GRAS (generally regarded as safe).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nootropics in global, including the following market information:
Global Nootropics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nootropics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tablets)
Global top five Nootropics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nootropics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Attention and Focus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nootropics include Nootrobox, Cephalon, Purelife Bioscience, Peak Nootropics, Nootrico, SupNootropic Biological Technology, AlternaScript, Accelerated Intelligence and Onnit Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nootropics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nootropics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)
Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Attention and Focus
Memory Enhancement
Mood and Depression
Sleep and Anxiety
Others
Global Nootropics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)
Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Kid
Global Nootropics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tablets)
Global Nootropics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nootropics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nootropics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nootropics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tablets)
Key companies Nootropics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nootrobox
Cephalon
Purelife Bioscience
Peak Nootropics
Nootrico
SupNootropic Biological Technology
AlternaScript
Accelerated Intelligence
Onnit Labs
Powder City
Ceretropic
Nootropic Source
Clarity Nootropics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nootropics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nootropics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nootropics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nootropics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nootropics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nootropics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nootropics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nootropics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nootropics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nootropics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nootropics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nootropics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nootropics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootropics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nootropics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nootropics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nootropics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Attention and Focus
4.1.3 Memory Enhancement
4.1.4 Mood and Depression
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Nootropics Brain Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Nootropics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Nootropics Brain Supplements Market Insights, Forecast to 2027