Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical system is a technologically advanced surgical, rehabilitation, and assistive solution used mainly during complicated surgical procedures, physical complications, and hospital automation, respectively.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System market was valued at 7289.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surgical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System include Aesculap, Biobot Surgical, Boulder Innovation, Hitachi, Honda, Imris, Karl Storz, Kinova Robotics and Kirby Lester, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Surgical
Rehabilitation
Non-Invasive Radiosurgery
Pharmacy Automation Robots
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Nursing Homes
Others
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aesculap
Biobot Surgical
Boulder Innovation
Hitachi
Honda
Imris
Karl Storz
Kinova Robotics
Kirby Lester
Mazor Robotics
Medrobotics
Medtech Global
Omni Life Science
Schaerer Medical
Siemens
Smith and Nephew
Sonowand
Stryker Corporation
Think Surgical
Voxel-Man
Zimmer Biomet Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Sales Market Report 2021
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027
Global Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical System Market Research Report 2021