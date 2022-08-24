Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultra-low temperature coolers (ULT coolers) are bio-coolers that are utilized to preserve viruses, bacteria, drugs, enzymes, chemicals, cell preparations, and tissue samples among others. Their temperature scope is from – 45C to – 86C for the most part.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Upright Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Glen Dimplex, Haier Biomedical and Labcold and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Upright
Chest
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bio-banks
Hospital
Academic and Research Institute
Others
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eppendorf AG
Helmer Scientific
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Arctiko A/S
Bionics Scientific Technologies
Glen Dimplex
Haier Biomedical
Labcold
Remi Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-Low Temperature Coolers Companies
3.8
