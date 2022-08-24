Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems market was valued at 787.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1105.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Produced Plasmas Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems include ASML, Canon Inc., Intel Corporation, Nikon Corporation, NuFlare Technology Inc., Samsung Corporation, SUSS Microtec AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) and Ultratech Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laser Produced Plasmas
Vacuum Sparks
Gas Discharges
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Memory
Foundry
Others
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ASML
Canon Inc.
Intel Corporation
Nikon Corporation
NuFlare Technology Inc.
Samsung Corporation
SUSS Microtec AG
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)
Ultratech Inc.
Vistec Semiconductor Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extreme Ultraviole
