Fintech Technologies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fintech Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fintech Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fintech Technologies market was valued at 108150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 221920 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fintech Technologies include Stripe, YapStone, Braintree, Adyen, Lending Club, Addepar, Commonbond, Kabbage and Robinhood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fintech Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fintech Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fintech Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Based
Web Based
Global Fintech Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fintech Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Security Solutions
Payment Solutions
Wealth Management
Insurance
Others
Global Fintech Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fintech Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fintech Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fintech Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stripe
YapStone
Braintree
Adyen
Lending Club
Addepar
Commonbond
Kabbage
Robinhood
Wealthfront
SoFi
BillGuard
Avant
PitchBook
Tala
Circle
TransferWise
Morningstar
Enfusion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fintech Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fintech Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fintech Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fintech Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fintech Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fintech Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fintech Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fintech Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fintech Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fintech Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fintech Technologies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fintech Technologies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fintech Technologies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
