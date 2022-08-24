Centrifugal Air Compressor Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Centrifugal Air Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Centrifugal Air Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Centrifugal Air Compressor market was valued at 5508.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6759 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Centrifugal Air Compressor include Atlas Copco, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, General Electric, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Gardner Denver, Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Centrifugal Air Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable
Stationary
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Oil and Gas
Energy
Semiconductor and Electronics
Manufacturing
Others
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Centrifugal Air Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Centrifugal Air Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Centrifugal Air Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Centrifugal Air Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Copco
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
General Electric
Kirloskar Pneumatic
Gardner Denver, Inc.
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Centrifugal Air Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Centrifugal Air Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Centrifugal Air Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Centrifugal Air Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Centrifugal Air Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Centrifugal Air Compressor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Centrifug
