Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drug integrated polymer fibers are used to create implantable textile devices using a combination of resorbable as well as non-resorbable polymers. These devices can be made from different materials and are available in custom sizes and shapes to meet specific biological requirements. With a rise in complexity along with technological innovations, textile devices are being designed to meet a broader range of applications than earlier which will boost the demand of drug integrated polymer fibers. Textiles are being considered as the logical choice for soft tissue repair including hernias, ligaments and tendons due to its fibrous nature of human body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers market was valued at 58 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 74 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polylactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers include TissueGen, Micro Engineering Solutions and Integrated Polymer Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polylactic Acid

Polydioxanone

Polycaprolactone

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Delivery

Orthopaedic Sutures

Vascular Stents

Vascular Grafts

Dermal Wound Healing

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drug Integrated Polymer Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TissueGen

Micro Engineering Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions

