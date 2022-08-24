Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emulsion styrene butadiene elastomer are synthetic replacements for natural rubbers. Its key properties include high elasticity, resistance to crack, abrasion, better ageing low cost and availability making them suitable for soles, insoles cutting boards and heals manufacturing in footwear industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer in global, including the following market information:
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer include Lanxess, Sinopec, Goodyear, CNPC, Zeon, Dynasol Elastomers, Polimeri Europa, JSR and Asahi Keisi Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1000
1500
1600
1700
1800
1900
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lanxess
Sinopec
Goodyear
CNPC
Zeon
Dynasol Elastomers
Polimeri Europa
JSR
Asahi Keisi Chemicals
Styron Trinseo
Korea Kumho Petrochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Sales Market Report 2021
Global Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Elastomer Market Research Report 2021