Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SBC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers include BASF, Bayer, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Huntsman, Lubrizol Corp and PolyOne Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SBC
TPU
TPV
TPVC
Others
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Customer Goods
Medical
Others
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Bayer
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
Evonik Industries
Dow Chemical
LyondellBasell
Huntsman
Lubrizol Corp
PolyOne Corp
LCY Chemical
LG Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
