Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers include BASF, Bayer, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Evonik Industries, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Huntsman, Lubrizol Corp and PolyOne Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBC

TPU

TPV

TPVC

Others

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Customer Goods

Medical

Others

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemical

LyondellBasell

Huntsman

Lubrizol Corp

PolyOne Corp

LCY Chemical

LG Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

