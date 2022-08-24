Intent Based Networking Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intent Based Networking in Global, including the following market information:

Global Intent Based Networking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intent Based Networking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

WAN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intent Based Networking include Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Pluribus Networks, A10 Networks, FireMon LLC, Cerium Networks, Veriflow Systems and Fortinet Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intent Based Networking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intent Based Networking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intent Based Networking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

WAN

MAN

LAN

PAN

Global Intent Based Networking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intent Based Networking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Intent Based Networking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Intent Based Networking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intent Based Networking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intent Based Networking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Pluribus Networks

A10 Networks

FireMon LLC

Cerium Networks

Veriflow Systems

Fortinet Inc.

Indeni Ltd.

Forward Networks Inc.

Anuta Networks

Apstra Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intent Based Networking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intent Based Networking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intent Based Networking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intent Based Networking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intent Based Networking Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intent Based Networking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intent Based Networking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intent Based Networking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Intent Based Networking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Intent Based Networking Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intent Based Networking Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intent Based Networking Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intent Based Networking Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

