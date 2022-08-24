Industrial Couplings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Couplings in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Couplings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Couplings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Couplings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Couplings market was valued at 20170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26100 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Couplings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Couplings include Rexnord Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Kor-Pak, Fenner, Renold, Ameridrives, G and G, Martin and Stafford, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Couplings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Couplings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Couplings
Rigid Couplings
Global Industrial Couplings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy
Metals
Mining
Oil and Gas
Food Processing
Others
Global Industrial Couplings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Couplings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Couplings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Couplings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Couplings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Couplings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rexnord Corporation
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
Kor-Pak
Fenner
Renold
Ameridrives
G and G
Martin
Stafford
Browning
Motion Industries
Dodge
KTR Systems
Rotex
Zero-Max
Guardian
Lovejoy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Couplings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Couplings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Couplings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Couplings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Couplings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Couplings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Couplings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Couplings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Couplings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Couplings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Couplings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Couplings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Couplings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Couplings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Couplings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Couplings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Industrial Couplings Sales Market Report 2021