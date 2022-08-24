Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms include Alert Logic, AlienVault, Assuria, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, CorreLog, Cygilant, Dell and Exabeam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
On-Premise
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alert Logic
AlienVault
Assuria
BAE Systems
BlackStratus
CorreLog
Cygilant
Dell
Exabeam
Fortinet
IBM
Logentries
Logpoint
LogRhythm
Logsign
Zoho
McAfee
Micro Focus
RSA
Securonix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Security Analytics and SIEM Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027