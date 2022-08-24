Treasury and Risk Management Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Treasury and Risk Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Treasury and Risk Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Treasury Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Treasury and Risk Management Software include ION, Murex, FIS Global, Finastra, SAP, Edgeverve, Calypso Technology, Wolters Kluwer and Kyriba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Treasury and Risk Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Treasury
Investment Management
Risk and Compliance
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Banks
Clearing Brokers and CCPs
Central Banks and Public Agencies
Buy Side
Corporates
Others
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Treasury and Risk Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Treasury and Risk Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ION
Murex
FIS Global
Finastra
SAP
Edgeverve
Calypso Technology
Wolters Kluwer
Kyriba
Broadridge Financial Solutions
MORS Software
PREFIS
JSC
Sage Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Treasury and Risk Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Treasury and Risk Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Treasury and Risk Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Treasury and Risk Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
