Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Applicant Tracking Systems Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Applicant Tracking Systems Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Applicant Tracking Systems Software include iCIMS, Oracle, SAP, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Jobvite, IBM, Zoho Corp. and Ultimate Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Applicant Tracking Systems Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
iCIMS
Oracle
SAP
ADP
Cornerstone OnDemand
Jobvite
IBM
Zoho Corp.
Ultimate Software
Bullhorn
PeopleFluent
SilkRoad Technology
Paycor
Greenhouse Software
JazzHR
BambooHR
Recruiterbox
Racarie Software
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Applicant Tracking Systems Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Applicant Tracking Sys
