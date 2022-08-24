Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Applicant Tracking Systems Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Applicant Tracking Systems Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Applicant Tracking Systems Software include iCIMS, Oracle, SAP, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Jobvite, IBM, Zoho Corp. and Ultimate Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Applicant Tracking Systems Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

iCIMS

Oracle

SAP

ADP

Cornerstone OnDemand

Jobvite

IBM

Zoho Corp.

Ultimate Software

Bullhorn

PeopleFluent

SilkRoad Technology

Paycor

Greenhouse Software

JazzHR

BambooHR

Recruiterbox

Racarie Software

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Applicant Tracking Systems Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Applicant Tracking Systems Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Applicant Tracking Sys

