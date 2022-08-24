Business Phone Service Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Phone Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Business Phone Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Business Phone Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Business Phone Service include Freshcaller, Nextiva, 8×8, Jive Communications, Vonage Business Solutions, FluentStream, RingCentral, PanTerra and UniVoip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Business Phone Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Business Phone Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Phone Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Business Phone Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Phone Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Business Phone Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Business Phone Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Business Phone Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Business Phone Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Freshcaller
Nextiva
8×8
Jive Communications
Vonage Business Solutions
FluentStream
RingCentral
PanTerra
UniVoip
Dialpad
Ooma
net2phone
NICE
Twilio
Intulse
Versature
Voxbone
Five9
Grasshopper
Mitel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Business Phone Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Business Phone Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Business Phone Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Business Phone Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Business Phone Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Business Phone Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Business Phone Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Business Phone Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Phone Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Business Phone Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Phone Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Business Phone Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Phone Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
