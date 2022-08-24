Goal Setting Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Goal Setting Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Goal Setting Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Goal Setting Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Goal Setting Software include Ultimate Software, Ceridian, Saba Software, SAP, SumTotal Systems, IBM, Workday, Cornerstone OnDemand and Symphony Talent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Goal Setting Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Goal Setting Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Goal Setting Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare Sector
Transportation
Public Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Retail Sector
IT and Telecom Sector
Others
Global Goal Setting Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Goal Setting Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Goal Setting Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ultimate Software
Ceridian
Saba Software
SAP
SumTotal Systems
IBM
Workday
Cornerstone OnDemand
Symphony Talent
Oracle
Adaptive
Jedox
Axiom Software
Anaplan
Sage
ClearCompany
Bridge
Infor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Goal Setting Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Goal Setting Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Goal Setting Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Goal Setting Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Goal Setting Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Goal Setting Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Goal Setting Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Goal Setting Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Goal Setting Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Goal Setting Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goal Setting Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goal Setting Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goal Setting Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
