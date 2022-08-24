PEO Software Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Professional employer organization (PEO) services providers are typically used by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)? which might not be able to afford a standalone HR department?to access scalable and affordable corporate HR services and support. PEOs are co-employers, meaning they act as a parent company and become the employer of record for tax purposes. This enables SMBs to essentially pool together to access enterprise-level benefits and rates on services such as health insurance, employee benefits, and payroll.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEO Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global PEO Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-peo-software-2022-2028-184

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEO Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEO Software include Justworks, Metrics, BambooHR, Zoho, Abel, AccessPoint, HROi, Zenefits and Genesis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PEO Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEO Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEO Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global PEO Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global PEO Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

Construction

Finance and Insurance

Others

Global PEO Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global PEO Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEO Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEO Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Justworks

Metrics

BambooHR

Zoho

Abel

AccessPoint

HROi

Zenefits

Genesis

JazzHR

Replicon

iCIMS

The Applicant Manager

Eddy

Insperity

LandrumHR

ApplicantStack

TriNet

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-peo-software-2022-2028-184

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PEO Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PEO Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PEO Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PEO Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PEO Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PEO Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PEO Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PEO Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PEO Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies PEO Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEO Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEO Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEO Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global PEO Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On-Premise

4.1.3 Cloud-Based

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-peo-software-2022-2028-184

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Membership Administration Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paid Video Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Video Splicing Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal Finance Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028