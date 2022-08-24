Video Measureing Machine Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Measureing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Video Measureing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Video Measureing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Video Measureing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Measureing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CNC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Measureing Machine include Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Faro Technologies, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Corporation, GOM Metrology, Perceptron, Renishaw and Zygo Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Measureing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Video Measureing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measureing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CNC
Manual
Global Video Measureing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measureing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Energy & Power
General Industry
Others
Global Video Measureing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measureing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Video Measureing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Video Measureing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Video Measureing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Video Measureing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon
Carl Zeiss
Faro Technologies
Mitutoyo Corporation
Nikon Corporation
GOM Metrology
Perceptron
Renishaw
Zygo Corporation
Advantest Corporation
Wenzel Prazision
Creaform
Keyence
Vision Engineering
Carmar Accuracy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Video Measureing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Video Measureing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Video Measureing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Video Measureing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Video Measureing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Video Measureing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Video Measureing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Video Measureing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Video Measureing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Video Measureing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Video Measureing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Measureing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Video Measureing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Measureing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Measureing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Measureing Machine Companies
4 S
