LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LFA-based Cardiac Marker in Global, including the following market information:
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global LFA-based Cardiac Marker market was valued at 3699.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6100.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Troponin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LFA-based Cardiac Marker include Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, Roche, Hologic, Abbott, Siemens, Danaher and Alere, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LFA-based Cardiac Marker companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Troponin
CK-MB
Myoglobin
Others
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laboratory Testing
Point-of-care Testing
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson
Roche
Hologic
Abbott
Siemens
Danaher
Alere
BioM?rieux
LSI
Clinical Diagnostics
Randox laboratories
Wondfo Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LFA-based Cardiac Marker Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Cardiac Marker Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Cardiac Marker Test Kit Market Research Report 2022
Global Cardiac Marker Testing Kits Market Research Report 2022