LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LFA-based Cardiac Marker in Global, including the following market information:

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LFA-based Cardiac Marker market was valued at 3699.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6100.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Troponin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LFA-based Cardiac Marker include Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, Roche, Hologic, Abbott, Siemens, Danaher and Alere, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LFA-based Cardiac Marker companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Troponin

CK-MB

Myoglobin

Others

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-care Testing

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson

Roche

Hologic

Abbott

Siemens

Danaher

Alere

BioM?rieux

LSI

Clinical Diagnostics

Randox laboratories

Wondfo Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LFA-based Cardiac Marker Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LFA-based Cardiac Marker Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies LFA-based Cardiac Marker Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFA-based Cardiac Marker Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

