H2 Blockers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of H2 Blockers in global, including the following market information:
Global H2 Blockers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global H2 Blockers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five H2 Blockers companies in 2021 (%)
The global H2 Blockers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ranitidine/Zantac Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of H2 Blockers include Acic Pharmaceuticals, Actavis Mid Atlantic LLC, Ajanta Pharma, AmerisourceBergen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, ANDA Repository, Ani Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) and Appco Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the H2 Blockers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global H2 Blockers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global H2 Blockers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ranitidine/Zantac
Cimetidine
Famotidine
Nazatidine
Global H2 Blockers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global H2 Blockers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Stores
Clinics
Hospitals
OTC Sales
Global H2 Blockers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global H2 Blockers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies H2 Blockers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies H2 Blockers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies H2 Blockers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies H2 Blockers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acic Pharmaceuticals
Actavis Mid Atlantic LLC
Ajanta Pharma
AmerisourceBergen
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
ANDA Repository
Ani Pharmaceuticals
Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation)
Appco Pharma
Aurobindo Pharma
Ben Venue Laboratories Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals
Contract Pharmacal Corp.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.
Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Heritage Pharma Labs Inc.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co.
Lannett Co.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Nostrum Laboratories Inc.
Novitium Pharma
PAI Holdings, LLC
Par Pharmaceutical Inc.
Perrigo
Ranbaxy Inc.
Sandoz Inc.
Sanofi-Aventis
Strides
Sun Pharma
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Thirty Madison
Torrent Pharma
Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories
VKT Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 H2 Blockers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global H2 Blockers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global H2 Blockers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global H2 Blockers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global H2 Blockers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global H2 Blockers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top H2 Blockers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global H2 Blockers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global H2 Blockers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global H2 Blockers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global H2 Blockers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 H2 Blockers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers H2 Blockers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 H2 Blockers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 H2 Blockers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 H2 Blockers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global H2 Blockers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ranitidine/Zantac
4.1.3 Cimetidine
4.1.4 Famotidine
