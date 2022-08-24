Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High-pressure Sodium Light market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-pressure Sodium Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 1000 W
1000-2000 W
Above 2000 W
Segment by Application
Road
Highway
Airport
Park
Others
By Company
Philips
Osram
GE
Hella
Valeo
Koito
Panasonic
Robertson
Hubbell
Acuity Brands
Eaton
NVC
FSL
PAK
Yankon
Cnlight
Opple
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-pressure Sodium Light Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 1000 W
1.2.3 1000-2000 W
1.2.4 Above 2000 W
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road
1.3.3 Highway
1.3.4 Airport
1.3.5 Park
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production
2.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales by Region
