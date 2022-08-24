Licochalcone A Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Licochalcone A in global, including the following market information:

Global Licochalcone A Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Licochalcone A Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Licochalcone A companies in 2021 (%)

The global Licochalcone A market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Licochalcone A include Shaanxi Huatai Bio-fine Chemical, VITAL-CHEM Zhuhai, Fanzhi Pharmaceutical, Shanghai OLI Industrial and Xi an zhongying Science & Technlogy Developing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Licochalcone A manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Licochalcone A Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Licochalcone A Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20% Purity

40% Purity

70% Purity

90% Purity

Other

Global Licochalcone A Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Licochalcone A Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

Global Licochalcone A Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Licochalcone A Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Licochalcone A revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Licochalcone A revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Licochalcone A sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Licochalcone A sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shaanxi Huatai Bio-fine Chemical

VITAL-CHEM Zhuhai

Fanzhi Pharmaceutical

Shanghai OLI Industrial

Xi an zhongying Science & Technlogy Developing

