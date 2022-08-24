Reclaimed Rubber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reclaimed Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Reclaimed Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reclaimed Rubber market was valued at 2166.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4013.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
WTR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reclaimed Rubber include Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd., Allcock & Sons, GRP, Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd., Huxar Reclamation, U.S. Rubber, Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd., Star Polymers Inc. and Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reclaimed Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
WTR
Butyl Reclaim
EPDM
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Aircraft Tires
Retreading
Belts & Hoses
Footwear
Molded Rubber Goods
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reclaimed Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reclaimed Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reclaimed Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Reclaimed Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd.
Allcock & Sons
GRP
Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.
Huxar Reclamation
U.S. Rubber
Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd.
Star Polymers Inc.
Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.
North West Rubber
Bas Recycling, Inc
Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd.
Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd.
Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Sekisui Jushi Corporation
Swani Rubber Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reclaimed Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reclaimed Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reclaimed Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reclaimed Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reclaimed Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclaimed Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclaimed Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclaimed Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclaimed Rubber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclaimed Rubber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/