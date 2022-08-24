Reclaimed Rubber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reclaimed Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Reclaimed Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reclaimed Rubber market was valued at 2166.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4013.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

WTR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reclaimed Rubber include Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd., Allcock & Sons, GRP, Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd., Huxar Reclamation, U.S. Rubber, Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd., Star Polymers Inc. and Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reclaimed Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

WTR

Butyl Reclaim

EPDM

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Aircraft Tires

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Reclaimed Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd.

Allcock & Sons

GRP

Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.

Huxar Reclamation

U.S. Rubber

Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd.

Star Polymers Inc.

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.

North West Rubber

Bas Recycling, Inc

Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd.

Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd.

Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sekisui Jushi Corporation

Swani Rubber Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Reclaimed Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Reclaimed Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Reclaimed Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Reclaimed Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Reclaimed Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclaimed Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclaimed Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclaimed Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclaimed Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclaimed Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Materials – Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

