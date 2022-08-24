Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

Post-pandemic Era-Global Clinical Trials Imaging Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Clinical Trials Imaging industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Clinical Trials Imaging industry and the market share of major countries, Clinical Trials Imaging industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Clinical Trials Imaging through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Clinical Trials Imaging, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Clinical Trials Imaging industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018- 2028) of Clinical Trials Imaging Market by Research Include

NorthAmerica

Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Clinical Trials Imaging Market?

Bioclinica

Parexel International

Radiant Sage

Biomedical Systems

Biotelemetry

Icon

IXICO

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Worldcare Clinical

Virtualscopics

Major Type of Clinical Trials Imaging Covered in Research report:

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Echocardiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Other Modalities

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Others

Table of Contents

Post-pandemic Era-Global Clinical Trials Imaging Market Analysis 2022, With Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Computed Tomography -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.2 Ultrasound -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.3 Echocardiography -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.5 Positron Emission Tomography -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.6 X-Ray -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.1.7 Other Modalities -Product Introduction and Major Company

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Five-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Sales (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2018 & 2022 & 2026)

3 Global Clinical Trials Imaging Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Clinical Trials Imaging Sales by Type (2018-2028)

3.2 Global Clinical Trials Imaging Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.3 North America Clinical Trials Imaging Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.4 Asia Clinical Trials Imaging Sales and Revenue by Type (2018-2028)

3.5 Europe Clinical Trials Im

