Security Ink Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028

The global Security Ink market was valued at 60.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings. Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity. Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing. The global security ink materials production market was about 1305.1 MT valued at 621.84 Million USD in 2017. Forecasts suggest the production market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2024, driven primarily by Europe, USA and China and Japan. Overall, the security ink products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. Security ink materials are primarily used for banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles and security labels fields. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for downstream keep high growth. With the improvement of people`s security awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and security ink is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024. Security ink industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of security ink has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of security ink. The gross margin will show decreasing in future.

By Market Verdors:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Kao Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

By Types:

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Offset Inks

By Applications:

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Security Ink Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Security Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Intaglio Inks

1.4.3 Silkscreen Inks

1.4.4 Letterpress Inks

1.4.5 Offset Inks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Security Ink Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Banknotes

1.5.3 Official Identity Documents

1.5.4 Tax Banderoles

1.5.5 Security Labels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Security Ink Market

1.8.1 Global Security Ink Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Security Ink Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Security Ink Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Security Ink Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Security Ink Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Security Ink Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Security Ink Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Security Ink Sales Vol

