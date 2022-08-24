Brass Tube Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brass Tube in global, including the following market information:
Global Brass Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brass Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Brass Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brass Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Casting-Rolling ( CR ) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brass Tube include Ningbo Jintian, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Wieland, KME, Hailiang Group, CHALCO, ALMAG SPA, Mueller Industries and Ningbo Jinglong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brass Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brass Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Brass Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Casting-Rolling ( CR )
Extrusion
Global Brass Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Brass Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Parts
Machining
Hardware Appliances
Others
Global Brass Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Brass Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brass Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brass Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brass Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Brass Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ningbo Jintian
Tongling Nonferrous Metals
Wieland
KME
Hailiang Group
CHALCO
ALMAG SPA
Mueller Industries
Ningbo Jinglong
Chase Brass
CK San-Etsu Co Ltd
Daechang
Mitsubishi-shindoh
LDM
Poongsan
EGM Group
Sanchuan
Carlo Gnutti
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brass Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brass Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brass Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brass Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brass Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brass Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brass Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brass Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brass Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brass Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brass Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brass Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brass Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brass Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Tube Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Brass Tube Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Casting-Rolling ( CR )
4.1.3 Extrusion
4.2 By Type – Global Brass Tube Revenue & For
